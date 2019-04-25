Barbara Kaye Taylor, age 81, of Denison, TX, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on July 9, 1937 to Mack Haddock & Charlene (Perry) Haddock. She married the love of her life William (Bill) Taylor on May 25, 1957. They would've celebrated 62 years this May.

She graduated from Kemp High School in 1955 where she played basketball. She worked for Gavin Press, Pillsbury, and retired from the Denison High School Cafeteria. She was a member of the Church of Christ of Denison, TX. She loved watching Texas Rangers baseball. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sports and activities. Her great-grandchildren were her pride and joy, But, she enjoyed most tending to the cows at the farm and going to Choctaw with Bill. The times spent with her husband were her most precious times. Barbara was a very loving mother and nanny who showed us how to love unconditionally. She had a beautiful smile and sense of humor that would light up a room.

She is survived by husband William (Bill) Taylor of Denison, Tx., daughter; Lori Townsend of Denison, son; Todd Taylor and wife Beverly of Hendrix, OK., grandchildren; Haley and husband Joseph Hendricks, and Jacob Harbour of Denison, TX., Devin Taylor and wife Molly of Durant, OK., Tamara and husband Jason Bannowsky of Achille, OK., great-grandchildren; Marlee and Kennedi Harbour, Ashton and Kayson Bannowsky, sister-in-laws; Marilyn and husband Jim Mitchell, Lawanda and husband Bill Duckworth, brother-in-law; Kenneth & Bonnie Taylor, Carol Haddock, nephews; Shane and Greg Haddock, her special cousin; Carol Degele, and many more loving cousins and dear friends. She preceded in death by her parents and brother Phillip Haddock.

Family and friend visitation will be at 3pm, prior to Funeral Service at 4pm, American Funeral Service Chapel in Colbert,OK. Interment will follow at Kemp Cemetery. Officiating will be Jan Kelly. The guestbook may be signed at www.americanfuneralservice-fh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.