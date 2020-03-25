|
Barbara Elizabeth Kennedy, 84, passed away Saturday, March 22, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison,
Mrs. Kennedy is survived by her family, son Robbie Hunter of Denison, TX; son, Joey Kennedy of The Colony, TX; daughter, JoAnn Polk of Ector, TX; five grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
Mrs. Kennedy will be cremated according to her wishes. There are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the directions of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 25, 2020