Barbara King Fair

1935 - 2019

Graveside services for Barbara King Fair, 84, will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Rose Hill Cemetery Mausoleum in Tyler, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home with the Reverend Dr. Allison Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service. The family will also receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.

Barbara King Fair entered heaven on Saturday, March 30, 2019 after a long life characterized by faithful service to her Lord, family, friends and to her work. She was born to William Leroy and Lena Estelle Bradshaw, the fourth of 5 children, in the small rural community of Windom, Texas on February 10, 1935. Those were depression years, life was difficult and from an early age Barbara developed an indelible work ethic, dependability and a strong will that was exemplified her entire life. She was intelligent and confident with a rare combination of business sophistication and down-home common sense.

Ray King and Barbara Bradshaw were married on April 23, 1952. Their only child, Lisa was three years old when Ray's work brought them from Sherman to Tyler in 1961. As you would expect, Barbara became the ultimate Wife, Mom and Career Woman. She created a warm and welcoming home that expressed her soul, it was alive with music and activity, inside and out, she enjoyed home life and working in the yard but managed to be impeccably manicured at work; She was a wonderful cook and seamstress; She made sure that Ray and Lisa were always made to feel loved; She could pitch a mean campsite or throw a great party, but she always took time to spend time and care for family, friends and neighbors.

On March 7, 1966, Barbara began work at Fair Oil Company. Not surprisingly, she moved up very quickly and soon assumed the role of Assistant to the CEO. For over 50 years Barbara faithfully and diligently carried out her duties. She dealt with just about everyone who did business with Fair Oil and was as comfortable with a politician as with a roustabout! Barbara demanded excellence but was a friend to every employee. She was dearly loved and appreciated by the entire staff.

With Ray's passing Barbara became a widow for 9 years, during which time she focused on her family, elderly neighbors and on her work. In 2001 she married James W. Fair. They enjoyed travel, dining and family but their most common interest, "Company Business" was a frequent topic. Barbara assumed more internal responsibilities and played a major role in the day to day work of the RW Fair Foundation.

Upon James's death in 2009, Barbara assumed the role as President of the RW Fair Foundation and continued to devote a large portion of her time to managing its affairs. She continued to be actively involved in the Company and the Foundation until recently. Her work through the years has benefitted many Non-Profit Organizations throughout Tyler and East Texas.

Barbara touched the lives of many people, she was a devoted wife, mother, friend, and aunt. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Carpenters Chapter #183 for 57 years. Barbara is greatly admired and will be genuinely missed.

Barbara is survived by her daughter Lisa King Baker and her husband Daryl of Sherman; step children Wood Fair (Cathie), Allen Fair (Janet), and Ginger Fair, grandchildren: Jay Fair, Christopher (Arielle) Fair, Cara Fair Erwin (Mitch), Amy Fair (Raye), Perry Fair Flowers (Jeff), Alex Gowin and Garrett Gowin; great-grandchildren: Caleb Fair, Acadia Fair, Jonathan Fair, Evangeline Fair, Haden Flowers and Bentley Birdsong.

Also nieces and nephews Donna Dotson, Eddie Bradshaw (Karen), Sharon Brooks, Bennie Randles (Bridget), Randy Randles (Tammy), Tracy Randles Orrick, Phyllis Spearman, Glen Sadler (Cindy), and many great and great-great-nieces and nephews; caregivers Margaret Williams and Tammy Enright who both lovingly cared for Barbara the last few years.

We want to thank the many Grayson County Home Hospice staff and volunteers for their help and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Children's Foundation, 1358 E. Richards St., Tyler, TX 75701; and TJC Foundation, PO Box 9020, Tyler, TX 75701. Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019