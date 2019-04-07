Barbara Louise (Waggoner) Cook, 76, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus, Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Woodlands Place in Denison.

Mrs. Cook was born September 3, 1942 in Willis, Oklahoma the daughter of William and Louise (McAlister) Waggoner. Barbara enjoyed reading, shopping, going out to eat with family, watching her bird feeders, and especially showing off photos of her grand and great grandchildren. She loved the Lord and her favorite bible verse was Philippians 4:4. She will be greatly missed.

Mrs. Cook leaves behind her beloved family, children, Lynn Griffitt of Pottsboro; Gale Jones and husband, Wade of Pottsboro; Eddie Frye and wife, Jenna of Pottsboro; Rhonda Wade and husband, Mike of Pottsboro; she was an amazing Memaw/Grandma to 14 grandkids who loved her endlessly and 9 great grandkids, with 2 more on the way; and her dear life long friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, William Dale, Bill and Carlos Waggoner, daughters, Vicky Foxall and Dena Foxall and granddaughter, Stephanie Ross.

In honor of her wishes there will no services and she will be cremated. If you desire to send flowers please send to the funeral home.

Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary