|
|
|
Barbara Lynn Comeaux, 80, of Cartwright, died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at her residence in Cartwright.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Victory Life in Durant. Pastor Greg Halley will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service in Colbert.
She is survived by her children, Chris and Theresa Comeaux of Cartwright, Todd and Pam Comeaux of Cartwright, Jerri Lynn and Gary Nunley of Colbert, Kelly and Donald Miller of Colbert, Stacy Comeaux of Cartwright, Mike Coeaux of Cartwright, and Mike Coeaux of Cartwright; sisters, Betty (Bobby) Reynolds of Colbert, and Janis Halley of Colbert; nineteen grandchildren; and twenty five great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019