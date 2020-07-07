BARBARA MCKEE

Services for Barbara Elaine Howard McKee, 68, of Denison, who passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at her home, will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Highland Cemetery in Durant, Oklahoma. Rev. Todd Catteau of Park Avenue Church of Christ in Denison will officiate. Barbara (Laney) will lie in state at Dannel Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 8 from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM for anyone who wishes to pay their respects and sign the guestbook.
Barbara was born in Poteau, Oklahoma on October 7, 1951, to Gilbert and Barbara Mings Howard. The family moved several places over the years because of her father's career in the United States Air Force, including Bermuda, Philippines, Alabama, Oklahoma, and finally settling in Wichita Falls, Texas. Barbara graduated from Burkburnett High School in 1969 and received her nursing degree from Midwestern University in 1971. She married Thomas James McKee and had a daughter, Dawn Michelle, and moved to Sherman, Texas in 1974. She worked at Medical Plaza Hospital for many years and also at Sherman Surgical with Dr. Khan, and then for Dr. Sarris for the remainder of her career. She worked as the weekend nursing supervisor at Homestead of Sherman before she retired.
Barbara met the love of her life, Ottie Emery, in 1989 and they loved going to auctions searching for antiques. They gardened together and everyone would describe their yard as immaculate. They enjoyed being with their children and grandchildren and attending ballgames and family gatherings. They also loved their boxer, Brittany, who they spoiled rotten. She was a beloved member of the family. Barbara will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Ottie. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle McKee and her partner Eddie Reynolds of Denison, step son Kevin Emery wife Tonya of Denison, step daughter Mitsi McKee of Fayetteville, AR; 2 sisters: Pat Faulkner and husband Bob of Wichita Falls, and Kelly Murray of Wichita Falls; 2 grandsons: Hunter and Austin Emery; several nieces and nephews, and great niece, Olivia LeeAnn Faulkner.
