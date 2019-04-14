Barbara Modena Rubarts of Ivanhoe, Texas passed away April 11, 2019 at the age of 75. She was born May 31, 1943 to Nolan Dee Rubarts and Vera Mae (Wetzel) Rubarts in Sherman, Texas.

Barbara, nicknamed "Oochie" by her father, was an independent working woman who loved her family. She enjoyed a nearly 40-year career with GTE. She specifically loved being an operator. One favorite story was a drunk, who repeatedly called and claimed to live in the middle of the street. Barbara was valued for her hard work and dependability. She was outgoing and her amiable personality made her work joyful.

Oochie valued her family and was a second mother to her nieces. She enjoyed being at home and with her beloved pets. She had wide interests and had a passion for all things Elvis. Barbara was a lifetime Dallas Cowboy's fan. She also had a love of rodeo, inspired by her father. She loved watching crime shows on TV, notably true crime shows. She was a reader, devouring murder mysteries and true crime stories. Oochie was a vital part of the family and will be dearly missed.

Barbara is survived by her brothers, Joe Rubarts and his wife Shirley of Greenville, Texas; Tommy Rubarts and wife Bonnie of McKinney, Texas; Don Rubarts and wife Vernona of Garland, Texas; nieces, Rebecca Upson of Ivanhoe, Texas; Dr. Jacquelyn Messinger of Ivanhoe, Texas; Lindy Meiser and husband Roger of Denison, Texas; and Amy Stratton and husband Wil of Sherman, Texas; Cody Magers and husband Gabriel of Denison, Texas; nephews, Nolan Wells and wife Dawn of Arcadia, Florida, and Eddie Wells of Haltom City, Texas; her other nephews and nieces are Steve Rubarts, Jason Rubarts, Rhonda Bryant, Dana Park, Kim Barron and Debbie Moss; several great nieces and nephews along with a host of extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nolan and Vera Rubarts; sisters, Sue Wells and Mary Etta Rubarts; and brother, Charles Rubarts.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Mullican-Little Funeral Home Chapel, 754 State Hwy 56 East, Bells, Texas, 75414. Interment will follow at Sunny Side Cemetery in Savoy, Texas. Family and friends are invited to the funeral home from 6:00-8:00p.m., Monday, April 15, 2019 for a visitation. A register book can be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary