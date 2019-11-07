|
|
Barbara Rae Powell was born in 1958 to Rae E. Powell (mother) and Henry Powell, Jr. in Denison, Texas. Barbara was a graduate of Denison High School. After graduation, for several years, Barbara had a babysitting service watching over many of her nieces and nephews. At the time of her passing, Barbara was employed as a Dietary Aide for more than 24 years at Homestead of Denison, where she took great pride in serving the residents of the facility.
Barbara had a servant's heart and work ethic that made her family, friends, and residents feel special. Barbara would run errands and pay bills for the family and she was an awesome cook! There was no bigger or more loyal Dallas Cowboy fan than Barbara! She dressed in her Cowboy gear every game and has quite a collection of Cowboy memorabilia and clothing. She loved music, especially Bruno Mars, and was an avid sports fan. She enjoyed watching NFL games, NBA and college basketball. All those who loved her will miss her dearly.
Barbara is survived by her mother, Rae E. Powell, Denison, TX, sisters, Henrietta Hines, Sherman, TX, Constance L. Brown, Denison, TX, Dr. Hattie Powell, Denison, TX, and Monique Russell (Sylvester), Denison, TX and brother, Ronnie E. Powell (Monsita), Denison, TX, a host of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Lillie Mae Coleman, father, Henry Powell, Jr., brothers, Rogers Brown and Jessie Brown, and sister, Victoria Powell.
Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Magnolia Cemetery in Denison. Rev. Commie Linson will bring the eulogy. Visitation will be held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered at http://www.fisherfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019