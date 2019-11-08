|
Barbara Rae Powell, 61, of Denison, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Magnolia Cemetery in Denison. Rev. Commie Linson will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her mother, Rae E. Powell of Denison; sisters, Henrietta Hines of Sherman, Constance L. Brown of Denison, Dr. Hattie Powell of Denison, and Monique Russell of Denison; and brother, Ronnie E. Powell.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 8, 2019