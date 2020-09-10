1/
BARBARA ROSE HEGLUND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Rose Routh Heglund, age 85, of Denison, Texas, passed away at Texoma Medical Center, Friday, September 4, 2020.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Chester Russell Heglund of Denison, TX; children, Phyllis Louise Heglund Donn of Marietta, GA; Stephen Darrell Heglund of Vero Beach, FL; and Kenneth Richard Heglund of Denison, TX; 16 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends will gather to visit one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved