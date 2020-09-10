Barbara Rose Routh Heglund, age 85, of Denison, Texas, passed away at Texoma Medical Center, Friday, September 4, 2020.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Chester Russell Heglund of Denison, TX; children, Phyllis Louise Heglund Donn of Marietta, GA; Stephen Darrell Heglund of Vero Beach, FL; and Kenneth Richard Heglund of Denison, TX; 16 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends will gather to visit one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

