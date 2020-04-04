|
Barbara Ann (Barr) Swanson, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, died on March 29, 2020.
She was born at home on May 10, 1936, in Sherman, Texas. She was the only child of Marvin and Gladys (Murrell) Barr, both of whom doted on her. She made life-long friends there and was a proud member of the Sherman High School class of 1954. After graduating from high school, she studied education at the University of North Texas and Austin College. After the sudden death of her father in 1958, she and her mother moved to Long Beach, California, in February 1960, where she worked as a secretary. She met Lawrence Swanson while living in the same apartment complex on Cherry Avenue. They married in October, 1962, and moved to Anaheim the following year. They began their family in 1964, with the birth of their daughter, Stacy Ann (Paul Sr.) Williams, now of Wildomar, California. Their son, Shane (Jeff Brockmann), now of Minneapolis, Minnesota, was born in 1972. Until her divorce in 1983, Barbara was a homemaker. Following her divorce, she began to manage family-owned commercial real estate in Compton. She was extremely proud of her work managing the property and the relationships she formed doing so. In 1987, she went to work part-time for See's Candies and eventually became an assistant manager. She used the extra money to help Stacy with her young family and Shane with college and law school. After 41 years in California, Barbara moved to Round Rock, Texas, in 2001, to spend her retirement with her childhood friends, who were then living in central Texas. She then moved to Minneapolis in June, 2012, to be nearer her only granddaughter, Nora Ann Brockmann, who was 18 months at the time. She was smarter than she gave herself credit; no one worked harder. She was a force and deeply invested in her children. She loved to take care of her yard, shop for antiques, and travel. She was grateful to have seen as much of the world as she did. In addition to Stacy, Shane and Nora, she is survived by three grandsons, Paul (Ashley), Ryan (Janelle) and Curtis (Ashley) Williams, and five great-grandchildren. The family is deeply grateful to the staff of Jones-Harrison Residence and dear friend Charla Eccles who cared for her so well for her during her last chapter.
Services will be held at Lakewood Chapel this summer following the easing of social distancing restrictions. Memorials preferred to Jones-Harrison Residence, 3700 Cedar Lake Avenue, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55416. Washburn-McReavy Davies Chapel, www,Washburn-McReavy.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 4, 2020