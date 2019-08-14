|
|
Barney George Achimon, age 82, of Cartwright, OK, passed away at Alliance Health, Durant, OK, on Saturday, August 10, 2019. His loving family was with him. Barney was born on June 8, 1937 in Woodville, OK to Manning Choice Achimon and Mable Helen Holbrook Achimon. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Barney's occupation was working with and training horses. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and cooking. He loved being outdoors with nature. He attended various churches over the years and was a Christian. He attended both Platter and Colbert schools.
He is survived by his sister, Jerlene Lester and husband Leo of Cartwright, OK; his nephews, Larry Lester of Coppell, TX, Jerry Lester and wife Ruth of Flower Mound, TX; nieces, Karen Lester of Cartwright, Okla., Tammy Brooks and husband Buckley of Bromide, Okla., Trena Wines and husband Ronnie of Colbert, Okla., Tonda Westmoreland and husband Aaron of Cedar Hill, TX; eight great-nieces and nephews; seven great-great nieces and nephews; special friends, Ron and Lynda Bowers and special hunting buddy, George, other extended family and many friends.
Barney was preceded in death by his parents; Manning Choice & Mable Helen Achimon, a brother; Clifford Achimon and a great nephew, Chance Brooks.
A graveside service will be held at Garden of Memory Pavilion, Colbert, OK, on Thursday, August 15, 2019, 1 p.m. Reverend Troy Phillips will officiate. Interment will follow. Family and friends visitation will be on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m. at American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.
Pallbearers will be Buckley Brooks, Chase Brooks, Jerry Lester, Larry Lester, Hunter Wines and Ronnie Wines.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 14, 2019