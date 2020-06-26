Or Copy this URL to Share

Barton Wayne Atteberry, age 59, died at the Texas Medical Center in Sherman, Texas on June 7, 2020.



Born on September 28, 1960 in Dallas, Texas to Donald Wayne and Lynda Gail Atteberry.



Survived by wife Reginald Atteberry, sister, Donna Dalgardno, a step-mother, Nona Atteberry, step-sister, Amy Ringo, Step-brother, Roy field. A Memorial service for Bart will take place this Saturday at 10 a.m., on June 27th, 2020 at the Twin Cities Baptist Church, which is located at 2100 FM Rd 691 in Sherman, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store