Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
401 N. Elm St
Sherman, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beckett Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beckett Scott Spencer


2017 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beckett Scott Spencer Obituary
Beckett Scott Spencer, 22 month old of Round Top, TX finished his courageous battle with Leigh's disease and passed peacefully to Heaven on April 12, 2019 in Houston TX cuddled in the arms of his loving mom and dad.
Beckett was born on June 11, 2017 in Sherman, TX to Tyler and Katie (Parkes) Spencer. Beckett had such a happy disposition, infectious smile, and sweet soul. He loved to play with his pups Rari and Lolli, snuggle with his mom, ride the ranch with his dad, and watch cartoons. With the help of so many he got to experience several things on his bucket list including an incredible visit recently to Disney World.
Beckett is survived by his parents Tyler and Katie. Grandparents Joe and Tammie Parkes of Sherman, TX and Scott and Angela Spencer of Littleton, CO. Great grandmothers Alice Smith and Ethel McKay. Aunt and uncles Trey and Allison Carter and Jake and Natasha Snider. Loving cousins Summer, Emory, Skylar, and Lainey. Beckett has many extended family that love him dearly.
A celebration of Beckett's life will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 401 N. Elm St, Sherman TX at 2 p.m. The Reverend Chris Dowd will officiate. A private burial service for family will follow. Dannel Funeral Home has charge of local arrangements.
We wish to thank our incredible family and friends for all their love and support. A special thank you to the Doctors and nurses at Texas Children's hospital in Houston for their care and love of Beckett. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to GoShoutLove(https://goshout.love/shop/gsl-donation-in-memory-of-beckett/) , a nonprofit that loves children as they battle through rare medical journeys. Beckett's life has been way to short but so special and meaningful as he has blessed so many with his battle. Our "Beckett Man" will be incredibly missed and for always in our hearts.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.Dannelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now