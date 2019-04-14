Beckett Scott Spencer, 22 month old of Round Top, TX finished his courageous battle with Leigh's disease and passed peacefully to Heaven on April 12, 2019 in Houston TX cuddled in the arms of his loving mom and dad.

Beckett was born on June 11, 2017 in Sherman, TX to Tyler and Katie (Parkes) Spencer. Beckett had such a happy disposition, infectious smile, and sweet soul. He loved to play with his pups Rari and Lolli, snuggle with his mom, ride the ranch with his dad, and watch cartoons. With the help of so many he got to experience several things on his bucket list including an incredible visit recently to Disney World.

Beckett is survived by his parents Tyler and Katie. Grandparents Joe and Tammie Parkes of Sherman, TX and Scott and Angela Spencer of Littleton, CO. Great grandmothers Alice Smith and Ethel McKay. Aunt and uncles Trey and Allison Carter and Jake and Natasha Snider. Loving cousins Summer, Emory, Skylar, and Lainey. Beckett has many extended family that love him dearly.

A celebration of Beckett's life will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 401 N. Elm St, Sherman TX at 2 p.m. The Reverend Chris Dowd will officiate. A private burial service for family will follow. Dannel Funeral Home has charge of local arrangements.

We wish to thank our incredible family and friends for all their love and support. A special thank you to the Doctors and nurses at Texas Children's hospital in Houston for their care and love of Beckett. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to GoShoutLove(https://goshout.love/shop/gsl-donation-in-memory-of-beckett/) , a nonprofit that loves children as they battle through rare medical journeys. Beckett's life has been way to short but so special and meaningful as he has blessed so many with his battle. Our "Beckett Man" will be incredibly missed and for always in our hearts.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019