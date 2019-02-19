Funeral services for Becky Ann Hagan will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 21 at Waldo Funeral Home. Rev. Danny Wood will officiate. Burial will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park with Michael Hagan, Andrew Canda noza, Timothy Huntsman, Jason Huntsman, Russell Hagan, and Jackie Huntsman serving as pallbearers.

Mrs. Hagan, 56, passed away Saturday, February 16 at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.

Becky was born January 11, 1963 in Sherman to Herbert and Dollie (Chelf) Huntsman. She graduated from S&S Schools in 1981 and worked for Texas Instruments, Finisar, and MO Botanicals. Becky loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and enjoyed dancing. She was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Hagan is survived by two daughters, Kelly Candanoza and husband Andrew of Sherman and Randi Lewis of Sherman; one son, Michael Hagan of Sherman; mother, Dollie Huntsman of Sherman; four grandchildren; two sisters, Beverly Moore of Boswell, Oklahoma and Carolyn Huntsman of Sherman; one brother, Tommy Huntsman and wife Glenda of Sherman; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Huntsman.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Waldo Funeral Home. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 19, 2019