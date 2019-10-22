Home

Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Ben Sikes Obituary
Ben Sikes, a veteran of the United States Navy, left this life on Sunday October 13, 2019 at the age of 70. Family hour will be on Friday October 18th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A church service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday October 19th at the Blue Baptist Church in Blue, Oklahoma with Bro. Roy officiating. Ben's final resting place will be the Bokchito Cemetery, Bokchito, Oklahoma.
Mr. Sikes is survived by his daughters, Natasha Sikes of Durant, Oklahoma and Andrea Moore of Rush Springs, Oklahoma; ten grandchildren; siblings, Gerald Sikes of Rush Springs, Oklahoma and JoAnne Gibson of Pass Christian, Mississippi.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019
