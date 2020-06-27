BENJAMIN SLY

Benjamin Chapman Sly, age 47, of Sherman, Texas passed away on June 22, 2020 at his home in Sherman.

Benjamin is survived by his three children, Karlee Sly (Brenda) of Ft. Carson, CO, Madison Sly and Landry Sly of Sherman, father and mother, Leland and Kathleen Sly of Sherman, sister, Lisa Nelson of Spokane, WA, sister, Rebecca Sly of Sherman, Brother Joshua Sly of Sherman, sister, Katherine Sly (Nathan Orr) of Denison and sister, Alexandria Sly of Denison. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Lori Sly of Sherman, numerous, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 1st from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Waldo Funeral Home.

