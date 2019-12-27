Home

Bennie Lee Woods Obituary
Bennie Lee Woods, 77, of Hendrix, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at his residence in Hendrix.
A celebration of life will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Southside Baptist Church. Rev. Keith Taylor will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his son, Benjamin Woods of Hendrix; daughter, Faye Woods of Denison; sister, Alice Ramsey of Sherman; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 27, 2019
