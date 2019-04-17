Bennie Leon Hinsley completed his life's adventure on April 14, 2019 at Beacon Hill in Denison after a short battle with pneumonia. Bennie was born on December 28, 1922 in McKinney, Texas to William Richard Hinsley and Novella Bass Hinsley. He was one of ten children - 7 boys and 3 girls - and, at 96, was the last survivor of his siblings.

Bennie served his country during World War II in the Navy and married Sally Jo Morris in 1943. They had four children,Bennie Wayne, Sherilyn Jo, Gary Paul and Michael Don. They divorced in 1965.

After his military service, Bennie's career included serving as pastor of Baptist churches in Corpus Christi, Karnak and Clarksville, Texas. He later owned a menswear store in Dallas and retired in 1990 from Lord & Taylor.

Bennie met Eric Donowho from Denison in 1984 and they shared 34 years of love and travel together until Bennie's death. They married in 2014 in Santa Fe, New Mexico and retired to the family homestead outside Denison in 2015.

Bennie is survived by his husband, Eric Donowho of Denison, daughter Sherilyn Ainsworth of Murphy; son Gary Hinsley of Plano; and son Michael Hinsley of Denver, CO. His son Bennie proceeded him in death. Bennie also leaves seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and an abundance of extended family and friends who dearly loved him.

A funeral service will be held at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison on Friday, April 19 at 1:30 p.m. with a private interment at DFW National Cemetery at a later date.



Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 17, 2019