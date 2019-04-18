|
Bennie Leon Hinsley, 96, of Denison, died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Beacon Hill in Denison.
Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. April 19 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home.
He is survived by his husband, Eric Donowho of Denison; daughter Sherilyn Ainsworth of Murphy; son Gary Hinsley of Plano, and son Michael Hinsley of Denver, CO; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019
