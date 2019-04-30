Benny (Beaver) Bowles, of Colbert, OK passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. He left this earth way too soon after losing a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born to Nelson and Leola Bowles of Colbert, OK. He was of the Baptist Faith and a life-long resident of Colbert, OK.

He was known by many as Beaver. He worked with his brother, side by side, at Bowles Station all of his life. His favorite thing to do was to go to the river to catch catfish.

He is survived by his parents; Nelson & Leola Bowles of Colbert, OK, his wife; Marion Bowles of Colbert, OK, sister; Durene Bayless and husband James of Bells, TX, brother; Teman Bowles and wife Jeanette of Colbert, OK, sister; Moneca Bowles of Colbert, OK and a very special friend Norman (Effie)Briggs, other relatives and many friends.

Pall bearers will be; Billy Busbey, Rusty Brigman, Mike Lievsay, Chris Ford, Gary Weger and Lacey Weger.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest you make donations to the Colbert Senior Citizens Center in memory of Benny .

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, 10:00 A.M. at First Baptist Church, Colbert, OK with Reverend Randy Lewis officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memory Cemetery, Colbert, OK. Family & friends visitation will be on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 6 – 8 P.M. at American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK. You may sign the guest book at www.americanfuneralservice-fh.com. Published in The Herald Democrat from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019