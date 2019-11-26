|
Benny Earl Blythe, 74, of Lake Kiowa, died Thursday, November 21, 2019 at his residence in Lake Kiowa.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Gainesville. Burial will follow at Llano Cemetery in Amarillo. A family visitation will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Bratcher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Georgia; son, Brian; daughters, Blynda Lane, and Becky Jones; brothers, Don, and Bill; and ten grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 26, 2019