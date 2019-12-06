Home

Benny Ray Bardwell Obituary
Benny Ray Bardwell, 77, of Denison, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his residence in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel in Denison. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Denison. A family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Bardwell of Denison; sons, Michael Bardwell of Ravenna, and Matthew Bardwell of Dallas; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 6, 2019
