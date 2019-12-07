|
Benny Ray Bardwell, age 77, of Denison, passed away in his home Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Benny was born April 3, 1942 in Marksville, Louisiana, to Clarence and Meon Bardwell.
In 1960, after graduation from high school, Benny joined the Air Force and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, then subsequently stationed at Perrin air Force Base in Denison. It was during that time period of time that he met Kathleen Burleson, whom he married October 26, 1962.
After his honorable discharge from the Air Force he completed his education at Grayson College and Southeastern Oklahoma State University in 1968. He then began his career at Standard Brands and Nabisco. After his retirement from Nabisco, he worked for the Grayson County Health Department and retired from there in 2005.
One of his most enjoyable things in life was his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was an amazing husband, and father. Benny was the president of the Booster Club for the Denison ISD for years and spent countless hours volunteering his time for all kids. However, he loved being called Pops the best and was the greatest Pops in the world. He never missed a ballgame of his kids or grandkids, and went to more rodeos than he could count. If any of the kids played, rain or shine, he was there...unless he got ejected. Anyone who truly knew Pops knew that this was always a possibility. When his grandkids played baseball and softball, he supervised the maintenance of the Bonham Youth Field for all the players.
Benny is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Kathleen Burleson Bardwell, of Denison; sons, Michael Keith Bardwell and wife, Cindy, of Ravenna, and Matthew Scott Bardwell of Dallas; grandchildren, Piper Bardwell Young, and husband, Ron, of Greenville, Katelyn Bardwell Roberts, and husband, Nathan, of Gober, Chase Bardwell of Ravenna, Paetyn Bardwell of Whitesboro, Skye Durst and Arye Durst of Bonham; great-grandchildren, Rain Rae Roberts, who was named after her Pops, and Grant Dodson.
Benny was preceded in death by his parents; son, Paul Reid Bardwell; and brother-in-law, Douglas Burleson.
Funeral services for Mr. Bardwell will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel. Interment with Military Honors will follow Fairview Cemetery in Denison. Family and friends will gather to visit one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019