|
|
|
Berman Finley Roberson Jr., age 66, of Denison, TX passed away at his home on Monday, December 16, 2019.
He is survived by his two children; Cinthia Roberson of Denison, TX and Berman David Roberson of Princeton, TX, sisters; Sharon Roberson of Ohio, Belva Mithlo of Denison, TX, Belva Roberson of San Marcos, TX, brothers; Clayton Roberson of Denison, TX, and Darren Roberson of Sherman, TX.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at American Funeral Service, Denison, TX. Family & friends visitation will be held one hour prior to service at 1:00 P.M. Richard Gage will officiate the service.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 4, 2020