Bernard C. Gonyea, known to many as 'Bing' and to some as 'Bernie', went home to be with the Lord on April 13, 2019.



He was born on January 17, 1935 in Norwood, NY to Clarence and Luella Gonyea. He married Margaret Blackmer in 1957 in Norwood, NY. He and his wife raised their family in Norwood, NY and DeKalb Junction, NY. They retired to Edwards, NY in 1995 then moved to Sherman, TX in 2013.



Mr. Gonyea served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1956 during the Korean War. He also did two tours of duty aboard the U.S.S. Macomb (DMS-23) in the Mediterranean Sea. Mr. Gonyea retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was a rural mail carrier in northern New York and became a postmaster in Hastings, NY completing over 35 years with the Postal Service.



Mr. Gonyea loved country music. His passion was playing the steel guitar. He learned to play the dobro later in life. He had a band for many years when he lived in northern New York called 'The Buckskins".



He is survived by his children: Laurie Coulter and her husband, Michael, of Sherman, Kimberly Wallace of Philadelphia, NY and David Gonyea of Ogdensburg, NY. In addition, he is survived by his grandchildren: Alex Coulter and his wife, Jesse, of Round Rock, Andrew Coulter of Frisco, Adam Coulter of Sherman, Nick Forbes and his wife, Gabby, of Zephyrhills, FL, Kara Whitford and her husband, Adam, of Flagstaff, AZ, Krystal Anson and her husband, Mike, of Canton, NY, Tyler Forbes and his wife, Kate, of Calcium, NY. Mr. Gonyea is also survived by his great grandchildren: Turner Coulter, Walton Coulter and Whitney Coulter, Logan Forbes, Abel Forbes, Hazel Whitford, A.J. Whitford, Myra Anson, Willa Anson, Kolt Anson, Avery Forbes, Ethan Forbes.



His parents, his wife, eleven brothers & sisters, and two sons, Georgie Gonyea and Gary Gonyea, precede Mr. Gonyea in death.



Funeral arrangements are with Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.

The register book can be signed online at www.waldofuneralhome.com.



The family will receive friends from 1-3 pm on Saturday, April 20 at Waldo Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held in Norwood, NY in the fall.