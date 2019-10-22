Home

Bernard Spath Obituary
Bernard Alfred Spath Jr. – Denison, Texas
Graveside services with United States Air Force Military Honors will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the West Hill Cemetery in Sherman. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Tuesday at Waldo Funeral Home prior to graveside service.
Bernard Alfred Spath, Jr was born on May 16, 1935 in Mount Clemons, MI the son of Bernard Alfred Spath, Sr. and Edna Marie (Peltier) Spath.
He graduated from Sherman High School in 1953. During this time, he met the love of his life Constance Compton. They were married on August 5, 1955.
Bernard Joined the United States Air Force on October 2, 1957. During his 20 plus years he became a Major and was a Pilot Trainer. He loved fishing and hunting but most of all he loved spending time with his family and serving his country.
Bernard is survived by his wife, Constance Spath, two daughters, Nancy Lynn Meadors and husband Bill of Winter Spring, FL. and Lisa Ann Ciabattoni and husband Tony of Dickenson, TX, son, Jeffrey Bernard Spath and wife Justine of College Station, TX, six grandchildren, Christopher Meadors, Justin Meadors, Johnathan Ciabattoni, Jeffrey Ciabattoni, Hannah Spath-Hardison and Tyler Spath. He is also survived by one sister, Beverly Ann Hood of Austin, Texas.
Bernard was preceded in death by his Parents.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
You may sign the online register book at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019
