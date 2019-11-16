|
On Thursday, November 14, 2019, Bertha Jeanean 'Jean' Smith, age 90, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus.
Mrs. Smith was born July 12, 1929 in Denison, Texas, the daughter of Samuel and Lela Mae (Burkman) Woods. She married the love of her life, A. W. 'Smitty"'Smith, December 11, 1948 at Perrin Field in Denison. Over the years, Jean worked at Hoyts Fabrics, Burtis and Kingston Drugs Jean enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. She loved her family dearly and cherished their time together. Jean enjoyed making her delicious pies for those she loved. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church. Jean will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mrs. Smith leaves behind her beloved family, daughters, Vicki Lowell and husband, Werdna of Denison, TX; Debbie Mullens and husband, Donal of Colbert, OK; Tonya George and husband, Kenneth of Pottsboro, TX; grandchildren, Stephanie Thompson and husband, Michael of Sherman, Christine Peterson and husband, Justin of Tom Bean, Brandon Lowell and wife, Candice of Colbert, OK, Dana Waddle and husband, Cody of Sherman and Daniel Mullens of Colbert, OK; 11 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Lea Mae Woods, husband, A. W. 'Smitty' Smith, sister, June O'Glee, and brothers, Vincent 'Nub' Woods and Peter Bob Woods.
Funeral services for Mrs. Smith will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Southside Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Chase Parsons, Justin Peterson, Daniel Mullens, Cody Waddle, Mason Thompson, and Brandon Lowell. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Thompson, Trenten Thompson, Scott O'Glee, Easton Lowell,Gary Gentry, Adam Martin and George Chapman.
Special Thanks to Guardian Hospice for their loving care.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2019