Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
Southside Baptist Church
Bertha Jeanean "Jean" Smith

Bertha Jeanean "Jean" Smith Obituary
Bertha Jeanean 'Jean' Smith, 90, of Denison, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Southside Baptist Church. Rev. Keith Taylor will officiate. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements are unde r the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her daughters, Vicki Lowell of Denison, Debbie Mullens of Colbert, Tonya George of Pottsboro; five grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 19, 2019
