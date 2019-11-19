|
Bertha Jeanean 'Jean' Smith, 90, of Denison, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Southside Baptist Church. Rev. Keith Taylor will officiate. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements are unde r the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her daughters, Vicki Lowell of Denison, Debbie Mullens of Colbert, Tonya George of Pottsboro; five grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 19, 2019