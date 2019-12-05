|
Our Mother, Bessie Dalton, age 89, passed away peacefully following a courageous battle with PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy). She was preceded in death by five brothers and her identical twin sister, Jessie, granddaughter Jennifer, James, husband of 51 years and Howard, her second husband, and step-daughter, Beth.
She is survived by her daughters, Valerie (Robert), Vickie (Terry) and Reanae (Keith); grandsons, Eric, Dale, Matthew (Catherine), Zackry, Paul; granddaughters, Rachel, Rachel (Matt), Ashley (Jonathan), Jessica (Jeremy). She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
As one of her caregivers commented, "It's easier to say what Bessie hasn't done than to list what she accomplished." As children, we were frequently reminded that "Can't never could do nothin." That phrase describes Bessie's attitude toward life. The loss of her father when she was not quite four had a huge impact on her life. Her widowed mother was forced to work in a cannery to provide for her 6 surviving children, including a 19-day old. Through the years, her mom worked many different jobs to honor her promise to their dying father that she would not split up their family. Bessie and her siblings picked cotton as small children, lived in leaky houses with dirt floors and often relied on the charity of neighbors and relatives for their next meal. She believed in Jesus teaching, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." Because of her belief, her entire life was devoted to serving others in whatever capacity she could. She continuously served as a volunteer at Calvary Baptist Church in multiple capacities through the years: WMU leader, adult Sunday School teacher, VBS volunteer and summer camp cook. In addition to serving her church, she served the Red Cross, Meals on Wheels, Helping Hands Food Bank, Delta Kappa Gamma, Camp Fire Girls, Blue Birds, Senior Saints, Lions Club, Kiwanis Club, President of PTA and Toast Mistress Club. Even as she got older, she continued to visit church members and friends who were hospitalized and nursing home residents. She often chauffeured those who would otherwise miss church. She created several hundred meal-time aprons for the elderly, often gifting her Meals on Wheels clients and local nursing home residents.
Her relationship with the Lord was an integral part of her life. Shortly before moving to Denison at age 11, she was baptized at First Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs. Through the years, she often spoke of how important this was to her. She joined Calvary Baptist Church in Denison as a young woman where she was an active member at Calvary until the progression of her disease precluded her involvement.
She also believed in the power of education and credited her elementary school teacher, Mrs. Grace Caldwell, with her desire to become a teacher. She postponed her education to raise us and to help our Dad, James, with his garage business and other endeavors. In 1974 she earned a teaching degree from Southeastern College, becoming the first in her family to receive a college education. She taught at Central Ward and Terrell for a total of 20 years, teaching reading and science at Central. She ultimately earned a master's degree in library science at age 56 from The University of North Texas and led the library at Terrell until her retirement. During her retirement years with James, one of her passions was to renovate dolls for the Lions Club Christmas Toy Project. This included cleaning, styling hair, designing and sewing clothes for each one. This passion was motivated by her childhood experience of Christmas's without gifts. Her wish and desire was that no child should be without a gift at Christmas.
During the early years of her married life she stayed busy doing whatever needed to be done – no matter how difficult the task. She worked on the Ft. Worth Convair B36 assembly line installing wiring harnesses in 1952-53 and helped James with his garage business, rental property, and his many other projects through the years.
Much of our family life revolved around entertaining family and friends as folks gathered over a glass of iced tea and a serving of chocolate cake, homemade ice cream or some other sweet treat. It seemed that our home was always filled with lots of activity, laughter and practical jokes in a casual, loving atmosphere.
Our mother loved being outdoors, fondly remembering hours of playing softball and riding horses a teenager and passed that love to us. She convinced our dad to buy a boat and loved camping at Lake Texoma. Family vacations always revolved around camping, cooking roadside meals, visiting national parks and historic monuments.
Perhaps the highlight of her life was when she and James joined the Peace Corps in 1972 and moved to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for 2 years. While overseas, they traveled throughout Africa, Europe and parts of Asia. Traveling in their retirement became a passion for both James and Bessie and they spent almost 4 years traveling before he died in 1999. They returned to Ethiopia in 1998 for a reunion with James' students from their Peace Corp years. They subsequently traveled to New Zealand, Australia, Mexico, Central America, Alaska and Canada. They managed to visit all 50 states before James passed away and drove as far north as the Artic Circle and as far south as the Panama Canal in their RV van!
After being widowed at age 69, she returned to college to learn how to build computers. She also became certified as a Red Cross disaster relief volunteer and certified as a Texas Master Gardener.
After marrying Howard at age 70, she moved to his ranch and became an active participant in caring for a herd of 100 cattle on 400 acres, loving every minute of it. She became Grandma Bessie to Howard's grandchildren, particularly Zack and Rachel who were still in elementary school and lived nearby. After Howard passed away, Bessie moved back to Denison where she returned to her volunteer work at Calvary Baptist Church, rededicating herself to the service of God. She returned to her Red Cross work and volunteered weekly as a Meals on Wheels driver and served at Helping Hands Food Bank only retiring when her health required her to do so.
With joyous hearts we celebrate our mom's life and her victory over PSP. It will be a blessing to us if you could participate in this Celebration, Friday, December 6, 2019, 2 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church Sanctuary. Visitation will be held at Calvary Baptist Church Chapel, Thursday, December 5, 6-8 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of the following: Denison Education Foundation, Meals on Wheels, Helping Hands, Calvary Baptist Church, or Rise to the Time. Thank you for your friendship and love for mother through the years! Our hearts are filled with gratitude for the loving care our mom received from The Legacy caregivers and Home Hospice staff.
