Bessie Ann Dolezalek, age 99, of Whitesboro, TX passed away on January 31, 2020 at her home in Whitesboro, TX.
She was born on July 19, 1920 to Jim and Bessie Hejny Martinek in Dorchester, TX.
Bessie married Edward Dolezalek on November 27, 1942 in Durant, OK. He preceded her in death on June 12, 1992. She has lived and worked on the farm her entire life. Bessie loved playing Bingo and dominoes, gardening, quilting and baking Kolache. She also enjoyed growing her own fruits and vegetables and sharing them with friends, family and neighbors. She enjoyed spending time with her family and is remembered for singing Czech songs to her grandchildren. She was active on FaceBook and used her iPhone to comment on the posts of friends and family, as well as occasionally post live videos. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and Western Fraternal.
Bessie is survived by four children, Kenneth Dolezalek of Sherman, James Dolezalek and wife Heidi of Collinsville, TX, Sammy Dolezalek and wife Donna of Sadler, TX and Darlene Linder and husband James of Callisburg, TX, 15 grandchildren, Rob Wagoner and wife Crystal of Tyler, TX, Brent Dolezalek and wife Shanon of St. Louis, MO, Annie Henderson and Sam Harrison of Sherman, TX, Mike Nelson and wife Sharon of Decatur, TX, Melany Brown of Duncan, OK, Heidilynn Nelson of Pottsboro, TX, Dorothy Starcevich and husband Ralph of Dallas, TX, Jamie Vozenilek and Jose Ladrondeguevara of Whitesboro, TX, James Dolezalek of Whitesboro, TX, Jennifer Deere and husband Victor of Sadler, TX, Jeremy Dolezalek and wife Sara of Savoy, TX, Louis Dolezalek and wife Kerry of Sadler, TX, Christy Morris and husband Jamey of Sherman, TX, Robert Linder and Shanee Barron of Bedford, TX and Michael Linder and wife Jessica of Denton, TX, 27 great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren, sister, Tillie Mitchell and husband Don of Lake Jackson, TX. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Bessie was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers, James and Raymond Martinek.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 5, 2010 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Great Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Rosary services will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, February 4th at Waldo Funeral Home. Visitation will follow from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020