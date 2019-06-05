|
Betty Bennett Bertram, 83, died May 23, 2019 in Denison. Per her request, there were no funeral services. Cremation was handled by Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Betty loved garage sales, making lampshades, collected and refurbished antiques, and was devoted to her home after retiring from citizens bank as a teller.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Donald; two daughters, Vickie Lincoln of Denison, and Nancy Hawkins of Krum; one grandson, Brandon Sawtelle and wife Ana of Vinita, Okla; two brothers, Gerlad Bennett of Pecos, and Eugene Bennett of Sand Springs, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, James Roy and Faytie Bennett of Sand Springs, six sisters, five brothers, and grandson Courtney Sewtelle.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 5, 2019