|
|
Betty Carroll Oconnor age 74 of Tyler, Texas formally of Sherman, Texas passed away February 16, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
Betty was born October 22, 1945 in Bells, Texas to Thomas Rayburn and Lillian Brown. She attended school in Sherman, Texas. Betty worked 25 years at Wilson N. Jones Hospital until her retirement. She married Billy Carroll Sr on April 15,1965, together they had two children.
Betty is survived by her children; Billy Carroll of Bonham, Texas, Kim and John Main of Tyler, Texas. Grandchildren; Danielle and Cedric Pender of Tyler, Texas, Austin Carroll of Denison, Texas and Faith Carroll of Whitesboro, Texas. Great-grandchildren; Trevor and Noah Pender, Brantlee and Creed Walsh. Brother; Tommy and Shirley Brown of Sherman, Texas. Sister; Martha and Eddie DeHorney of Sherman, Texas. Plus, many nephews and nieces.
Graveside services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Bells, Texas on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at 11 A.M. Family night will be held at Mullican Little Funeral Home in Bells, Texas Tuesday February 18, 2020 from 6 – 8 P.M.
The family would like to thank hospice of East Texas. The Family will be at 1909 Beaver Point Bonham, Texas 75418
Arrangements are with Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Bells, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 18, 2020