Betty "Red" Shaffer Castleberry was born in Denison, Texas on October 19, 1931 to Ruth and William Curtis Shaffer. Betty attended Oak Ridge Elementary School in the Carpenters Bluff area and Denison High School. In high school, Betty excelled in athletics and was on Denison's first girls' basketball team, for which the mothers of the team sewed the inaugural uniforms.
After high school, Betty attended cosmetology school in Sherman, Texas. She pursued a career in hair styling, and began work at Joy's Beauty Shop in Denison, gaining colleagues who would become life-long friends. Family members spent many afternoons in Betty's kitchen getting haircuts, blow-dries and beard trims, generally accompanied by a home-cooked meal.
On New Year's Eve in 1977, Betty married the love of her life, Ron Castleberry. For over 30 years, the two were inseparable, enjoying golfing, entertaining and traveling together.
Betty was an avid golfer and scored her first hole-in-one at Denison's Rod and Gun Club in 1991. Betty was also an excellent seamstress and embroiderer, sewing couture-worthy clothes for family and providing beautiful monogrammed gifts that will be enjoyed for years to come.
Betty will be remembered fondly by her family and friends for her quick wit and generous spirit. She was an excellent cook, and graciously hosted holidays for up to four generations of extended family. Every year, Betty's Christmas candy-making included a tin of husband Ron's favorite divinity, as well as fudge and homemade chocolate caramel turtles. Her legendary holiday dinners were served buffet-style in their home to accommodate the large number of guests and always included the dressing for which she was famous.
Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ronald Guy Castleberry, parents William Curtis Shaffer and Ruth Bailey Shaffer, sister Bonnie Alice Shaffer, and brother Franklin James Shaffer.
Betty is survived by her brother Phillip G. Shaffer and his wife Carol Shaffer; their children, Wendy and Gary Hallmark of Houston, Texas and Laurel and Andy Hooper of Austin, Texas, and their families. Surviving family also includes Sherrie Castleberry of Denison, Texas, Ronelle and Pete Ianace of Frisco, Texas, Mike Castleberry of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Peaches Hawkins of Sherman, Texas, as well as numerous cousins and friends.
A private interment will be held at Oakridge Cemetery. A memorial service to celebrate Betty's life will be scheduled.
Memorial gifts may be made in her name to the .
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 4, 2020