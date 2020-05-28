|
Elizabeth Marie Bevington Clark of Sherman passed away Monday May 25, 2020 at her home after a short battle with Leukemia. She was born April 14, 1928 in Oskaloosa, Iowa to Robert and Alma Bevington. At birth Betty weighed only 2 ½ lbs. , so it's a miracle that she lived for 92 years. Her father was a preacher so growing up she lived in Iowa, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Tennessee. She graduated from High School in Williamsport, Pennsylvania in 1946. She was a proud graduate of Asbury College in Wilmore Kentucky in 1950. She loved to tell about the great revival that happened while she was there. Later in 1965 she received her Texas teaching credentials form North Texas State University in Denton, Texas.
In 1953, while living in Ft. Worth, Texas, she met Wallace Clark. Their first date was to a Billy Graham Crusade. They married August 21, 1953. Wallace became a minister in 1964 and they served in churches in Ft. Pierce , Florida as well as Newark, Rhome and Aurora, Texas.
Betty was an elementary school teacher from 1965-1996. Most of her years teaching were second graders. She would say she loved second grade because the students weren't babies anymore but were still young enough to enjoy school and love their teachers. She would often reflect on a student who once asked her "Mrs. Clark are you so dumb that you have to stay in Second Grade?"
In 2001 she and Wallace moved to Sherman, Texas and became faithful members of Forest Avenue Baptist Church.
Betty was proceeded in death by her parents Robert and Alma Bevington, her sister Jewel Daniels, a brother Bob Bevington, Jr., her husband of almost 51 years Wallace Clark and her son-in-law Pat Willbanks.
She is survived by her daughter Sherilyn Willbanks of Mabank and her son Randy Clark and wife Debra of Sherman and one sister, Jean Settle of North Carolina. She was a proud Nana to Kristi Willbanks and husband Rorry Phillips of Irving, Patrick Willbanks and wife Jodi of Malakoff, Malissa Earnhart and husband Brad of Van Alstyne, Jordan Clark and wife Christel as well as Jared Clark and wife Brandy of Sherman and Rebecca Redus and husband Kris of Corpus Christi. Her great grandchildren are Paton Willbanks, Reid and Elizabeth Phillips, Haley, Austin and Ethan Earnhart, Brady, Bently and Hazel Clark, Marissa Bragg and Rylan Clark and Harrison, Lincoln, Colin, Charlie, Margaret and Lorelei Redus. Also, one great grandson Preston Karleskint.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Forest Avenue Baptist Church, 106 W. Forest Ave., Sherman, TX. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Collinsville, TX.
The family will receive friends in the Forest Avenue Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on Saturday from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Forest Avenue Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 28, 2020