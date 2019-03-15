|
|
|
Betty Clogene Northcutt Townsend, 82, a current resident of Wichita Falls, Texas, died Friday, March 8, 2019 at Hospice of Wichita Falls, Texas.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at at Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home, Durant, Okla, with by Pastor Anthony Williams and Pastor Bill Robinson officiating. Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturay prior to the funeral service.
She is survived by her daughters Victoria Arnell Townsend St. John and Tonie Kathleen Townsend Slaton; five grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Please sign the online register at www.holmescoffeymurray.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More