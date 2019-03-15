Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Townsend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Clogene (Northcutt) Townsend

Obituary Flowers

Betty Clogene (Northcutt) Townsend Obituary
Betty Clogene Northcutt Townsend, 82, a current resident of Wichita Falls, Texas, died Friday, March 8, 2019 at Hospice of Wichita Falls, Texas.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at at Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home, Durant, Okla, with by Pastor Anthony Williams and Pastor Bill Robinson officiating. Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturay prior to the funeral service.
She is survived by her daughters Victoria Arnell Townsend St. John and Tonie Kathleen Townsend Slaton; five grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Please sign the online register at www.holmescoffeymurray.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.