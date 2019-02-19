|
Betty N. Coker, 74, of Denison, died Thursday, February 14, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m.Tuesday, at Turrentine-Jackson Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright with Rev. Jason Norton officiating.
She is survived by her daughter Tina Ains worth of Denison; sons Tim Brown of Denton, Malachi Fagan of Pilot Grove, John Coker of Pilot Grove; sixteen grandchildren; twentyfour great-grand children; brothers Johnny Skipworth of Denison and Billy Skipworth of Sherman; sisters Mary Owens of McKinney and Peggy Butts of Leonard.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 19, 2019
