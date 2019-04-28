Betty Craven Cook passed away April 25, 2019 at the Renaissance in Sherman, Texas.

Betty was born on August 31, 1941 in Sherman to the late Horace and Frances Craven. She attended local schools, graduating in 1959 from Sherman High School.

In 1959, she married Junior Wayne Cook who passed away in 2012. Betty was employed by Texas Instruments in Dallas, Texas and later retired from Dell Computers in Round Rock, Texas.

Betty was a loving mother and grandmother and was devoted to her family and home. She loved sewing, decorating, remodeling, and was a great cook.

Our family was blessed by Harold Mitchell, who was Betty's companion of the past few years, and his family for being there from the beginning to the end. We are eternally grateful for his care and compassion.

They traveled to several destinations, taking Sunday drives and going out to dinner until Betty's health deteriorated.

Betty is survived by her son, Kevin Wayne Cook and granddaughter, Sara of San Antonio, her daughter, Karen Lynn Wilkes and husband Clay, her grandson, Nathan Wilkes, his wife, Brittany and great granddaughter, Presley, and her granddaughter Kimberly Paige Wilkes all of Round Rock, Texas. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Charlie Phelps of Hertford, NC. In addition, she is survived by her aunt, Joan Rogers, her sister-in-law, Sharon Craven of Lubbock, and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother Mike Craven.

The online register can be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary