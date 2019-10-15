|
|
Betty Dean Morgan, age 91, died peacefully in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Saturday, October
12, 2019. Betty was born May 26, 1928 to Berniece and Raymond Dean of Sherman, Texas.
She was a graduate of Sherman High School and received a Bachelor's and a Master's degree
from Austin College. In 1953 she married Jack Errington Morgan who died in 2016.
Betty is survived by her daughter Karen Morgan Clark and son-in-law Mel Clark of Oklahoma
City; grandchildren Ryan Funk of Houston, Texas; Rachel Lawler and husband Tyler Lawler of Oklahoma City; Lindsey Mullen and husband Brett Mullen and Weston Brown of Sherman, Texas; great-granddaughter Bristol Mullen of Sherman, Texas; brother Don Dean and sister-in-law Diana Dean of Streator, Illinois; sister-in-law Nadene Dean of Austin, Texas; and many nieces and nephews. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack, daughter Kathy, brother Raymond 'June' and grandson Jason Dean Brownlee.
She was an active member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of the Sherman Service League, Tuesday Study Club, Austin College Alumni, and a board member of Sherman Juvenile Alternatives. Visiting with family and friends was always important to Betty.
She especially enjoyed cooking and entertaining at home as well as taking food to friends.
Many were the happy recipients of the famous 'Betty's Blue Cheese Ball!'
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16 th from 5-7 p.m. at Dannel Funeral Home, 302 S. Walnut St. A celebration of life will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church on Thursday, October 17 th at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church 322 W. Pecan St, Sherman, TX 75090 or to Austin College, 900 North Grand Avenue, Suite 6G, Sherman, TX 75090.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 15, 2019