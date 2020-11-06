BONHAM–Funeral services for Betty Frances Reeves, age 87, of Ravenna, TX will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Corinth Baptist Church. Bro. Cary Kinnaird will officiate.

Interment will follow at Sandy Cemetery. Mrs. Reeves joined our Heavenly father on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center Bonham Hospital.

Betty Frances (Woodall) Reeves was born on November 8, 1932 in Shreveport, LA to Winifred

and Louise (Haney) Woodall.

Betty is survived by children, Charlotte Lynn Eudy and husband Scooter of Wilmer, TX; Jeffery Byron Sessions and Shelly of Ravenna, TX; step children, Glenda June Nowak of Highland Village, TX and Linda Lee Rose of Grapevine, TX; 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, brother George Ray Woodall, sister, Patsy Juanita Alaniz, brother, Reginald Woodall, brother, James Ronnie Woodall, and sister Delores Louise Woodall.

Family will receive friends for visitation prior to the service on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Corinth Baptist Church starting at 11:00 am.

