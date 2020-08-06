Heaven gained a very unique angel, Betty Gann, Monday, August 3, 2020. She was born to Vernon and Irene (Miller) House on February 8, 1948 and lived a wonderful-fulfilling 72 years.
Betty married Roy Lee Gann on June 9, 1979. She was one of a kind anybody that knew her loved her. Betty was a very hard worker and spent 23 years at Kmart and then went to Walmart where she worked for 16 years. She was one of Choctaw's most loyal "members". She loved gambling, spending time with her family, friends and just life in general. There was never a dull moment when she was around. She will be missed by so many people.
Betty is survived husband of 41 years, Roy Gann of Denison; sons, Mike House(rosemary) of Ector, Kevin Gann of Denison, Michael Gann of Sherman, Tim Gann of Sherman; daughters, Renea Taylor (Jeff) of Denison, Tammie Wantroba of Denison, Patti Roe of Dallas, Kimberly Gann of Sherman; brother, Douglas House (Brenda) of Blossom, TX; grandchildren,Michael House, Kendall Hall, Matthew House, Nicole House, Lindsey Hall, Monica Hall, Chance Taylor (Lindsey), Justin Wantroba, Jacob Wantroba, Douglas Letz, David Gonier (Micaela); great grandchildren, Wyatt Hall, Emma Hall, Ryan Curtis, Collin Vasquez, Kylie House,Braydon House, Rhett Gonier, Walt Gonier and Dennis Gonier; and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Wayne House, Bobby House, Vernon House Jr.; sisters, Dorothy Gafford and Mary Ann Kirby
Pallbearers will be Chance Taylor, Matthew House, Jack Lamoreux, Lonnie Whitehurst, Robbie Whitehurst and Kenny house.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 am, August 8, 2020 in Fisher Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Oakridge Cemetery. Family visitation will be held Friday August 7, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at Fisher Funeral home.
