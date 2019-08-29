|
|
Betty Frances Wrenn Gilley was born February 7, 1938 in Savoy, Texas to Willard Lee Wrenn and Una Claudine 'Guy' Deets Wrenn. She was married to Vernon Belvin Gilley. She passed away at her home in Josephine, Texas on August 25, 2019 at the age of 81.
Betty was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend. She was a kind, yet hard-headed, woman; with extreme patience and a generous soul. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and painting; and reading was one of her favorite pastimes. She loved company and spending time with family, but she had a subtle way of letting you know when it was time to go.
Betty is survived by her brother, Harold Ross Wrenn and friend, Trudy, of Wylie, Texas; her son, Vernon Thomas Gilley and Rachel of Royse City, Texas; her grandsons, Robert Anthony McReynolds and Meg of Silver Springs, Maryland; Geoffrey Thomas and Jonathon Harold Gilley of Royse City; granddaughters, Stacy, Lisa and Wendy Lyday; great-granddaughter, Alexis; and great-grandson, Isaac McReynolds.
She was preceded in death by her parents Willard and Guy Wrenn; husband, Vernon Gilley; brothers Kenneth and Robert Wrenn; sister Wilma Sue Wrenn; daughters Sherry Lynn Lyday and Sharon Sue Fick; and grandson Terry Lyday.
Funeral Services will be held on 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Mullican-Little Funeral Home Chapel, Bells, Texas. Dr. Lowell Howard will officiate. Interment will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery in Savoy, Texas.
Arrangements are with Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Bells, Texas. An online registry may be signed at mullicanlittle.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019