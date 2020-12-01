Betty Jane Weemes died peacefully in her sleep and joined her beloved Savior Jesus Christ on November 27, 2020 at the age of 91.

Mrs. Weemes is survived by her sons, Don Weemes of Durant, Oklahoma, and Sherdean Berry of Durant, Oklahoma, 10 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.

She will be laid to rest at the Jackson Cemetery in Bennington, Oklahoma.

A celebration of her life will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday December 2nd at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel with Rev. Dale Ballard officiating.

Family hour will be from 7-8:00pm on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at the Holmes~ Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

The services will be available to view via live stream on the funeral home Facebook page.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

