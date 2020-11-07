WHITING, BETTY JANE BLASSINGAME, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, went on to her heavenly home on October 21, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. The devotion and unconditional love Betty had for her family and friends, as well as her unwavering trust and faith in God, supported her in this struggle and was her genuine source of strength and peace.
Betty was born on July 9, 1944 to Dr. Doak and Helen Blassingame in Denison, TX where she spent her childhood with her four siblings, and where she attended Denison High School (Class of '62). In the fall of 1961, a triumphant win for the Denison Yellow Jackets football team led to a kiss on the field between cheerleader, Betty Blassingame, and #64, John Whiting, and it was this moment that marked the beginning of Betty and John's 58 year strong love story. Betty and John went on to attend the University of North Texas where Betty found lifelong friends as a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority, and where she graduated with a Bachelor of Education in 1966 to prepare for her ten year career in teaching elementary school. Betty and John were married on August 21, 1966, and soon after moved to Florida, then Germany, where John was stationed in the US Air Force. While in Germany, their first daughter, Nancy Lynn, was born. They returned to the States in 1971 and settled on the North Dallas area, where their second daughter, Allison Jane, was born.
Between mothering two daughters and teaching elementary school, Betty still found time to engage in social and charitable organizations (Richardson Symphony Orchestra Guild, her beloved bridge group, her aerobics family) and to pursue her love of traveling. Later in life, Betty became a member of the Northwood Women's Club, the Chapter II Book Club, and a Bible study group, where she found special fellowship with other Christian sisters. Betty and John are longtime members of the First United Methodist Church of Richardson, where Betty's acts of service included volunteering with the moving committee and serving with the welcoming committee.
Betty cherished family and friends, and whether it be elaborately decorating to host a gathering or working tirelessly to create the perfect meal, she went above and beyond to make time together special for everyone. One of her most treasured activities was following her four grandkids' athletic pursuits, and each of them knew that "Grandmommy" was their biggest fan. Whether it be an acquaintance or a lifelong friend or family member, Betty was known by all for her unmatched sense of humor, for her infectious laugh, for her ability to light up a room with her beautiful smile, for her elegant fashion sense and for her unconditional kindness. Although the loss of her physical presence will be a continuous journey of healing and grieving, there is genuine comfort and hope knowing that she now rests in the arms of our creator. Betty is more alive with Christ than she has ever been, and her treasured legacy will forever live in our hearts.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Weldon Doak and Helen Shryock Blassingame; and her brother, Jan Blassingame. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, John Hunt Whiting, and their beloved dog, Ty; her daughter, Nancy Lynn Scheer (husband Troy) of Flower Mound, TX; her daughter, Allison Jane Arne (husband Michael) of Frisco, TX; four grandchildren, Lairen Scheer, Gunner Scheer, Payton Gissler and Patrick Arne; her brother, Ames Blassingame (wife Lori); her brother, Dean Blassingame (wife Jan); and her sister, Lynne Brooks (husband Ron). In addition to family, Betty was blessed by countless longtime friends that loved her dearly and whose friendships she cherished immensely.
Betty's life and legacy will be celebrated with limited attendance on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2:00pm, and all are welcomed to join the livestream via FUMCR.com/live.
Memorial contributions in Betty's name may be directed to the First United Methodist Church Richardson, 503 N. Central Expressway, Richardson, Texas 75080.
