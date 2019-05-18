Funeral services for Betty Jean (Hopkins) Clark, age 81, of Howe, is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Pilgrim Nazarene Church in Sherman, TX (11141 St. HWY 56 Sherman, TX 75092). Rev. Steve Snodgrass will officiate. Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Ausburn, Denise Ausburn, Amber Moore, Max Moore, Nathan Ausburn, and Kristen Ausburn. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, starting at 1:30 p.m.. There will also be a visitation in Honey Grove at 4:30 at Funeral home and interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Mrs. Clark passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Wilson N Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman, TX.

Betty Jean (Hopkins) Clark was born in Honey Grove, TX on July 30, 1937 to John William Hopkins and Nancy Josephine (McKinney) Hopkins. She married the late Billy Wayne Clark on November 30, 1956 in Honey Grove, TX whom preceded her in death on December 15, 1999. Betty worked as a secretary of the superintendent of Honey Grove schools.

She is survived by daughter, Cynthia Ausburn and husband Bill of Howe; grandson Jason Clark Ausburn and wife Denise of Celina; granddaughter Amberlyn Michelle Moore and

husband Max of Sherman; grandson Nathan James Ausburn and wife Kristen of Melissa; great-grandchildren Delilah and William Ausburn, McKaylyn, Levi, Kara, Seth Moore, Avery Ausburn; sisters Merle Nash of Diana; Dorthy Skinner of Denison; Nancy Jones and husband JJ. of Dallas; brother Bill Hopkins and wife Wanda of Spokane, WA; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by parents Rev. J.W. and Nancy Hopkins; husband Billy Clark; brother John Hopkins; Brother-in-law WD Nash; Brother-in-law Gary Skinner; and Sister-in-law Mary K. Parrott. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 18, 2019