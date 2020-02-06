|
Betty Jean (Killough) Ford, 81, of Sherman, Texas, passed away February 3, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center surrounded by her loving family as they handed her back to God.
Betty was born June 25, 1938 in Denison, Texas to Bill and Loretta Killough. She married David Baumgardner, deceased, with whom she had three children, Patrick Baumgardner, Terri Baumgardner (Mark) Schafer and Eldon (Bubba) Baumgardner. She later married Oscar Ford, also deceased. She is survived by nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, her brother Billy Earl Killough and sisters Evelyn Ford and Sandra Smith.
The light, focus and drive of her life was helping people, whether it be her children, grandchildren, neighbors, friends or strangers. She always made sure others had food to eat and was very involved with the food ministry through her church home, Park Avenue Church of Christ. She loved to help cook for groups that would meet there as well as delivering food donations to families in need.
Prior to moving in with her son Patrick in Sherman, she would open her home to help others. If they needed a place to sleep for the evening, week, month or more, she would manage to feed and even help clothe them, sharing whatever she had available.
Visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Dannel Funeral Home in located at 302 S. Walnut Sherman, TX 75090. The funeral services will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1pm at Park Avenue Church of Christ at 3000 Park Avenue, Denison, Texas 75020. Interment will follow immediately with graveside services at Cedarlawn Memorial Park located at 5805 Texoma Parkway, Sherman, Texas 75090.
In addition to or in place of flowers, donations may be made to the Grayson Crisis Center in her honor either in person or online at www.graysoncrisiscenter.org.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020