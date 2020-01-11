Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow's Earnheart FH
201 W Maple St
Whitewright, TX 75491
(903) 364-2215
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY GARNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY JEAN GARNER

Send Flowers
BETTY JEAN GARNER Obituary
WHITEWRIGHT-Betty Jean Simpson Garner, 89, of Whitewright, Texas, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in Sherman, Texas.
She is survived by her son, Marc Garner of Mesquite; 2 granddaughters; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Ray Simpson of Grand Prairie.
A Graveside Service will be held 11AM, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Laurel Oaks Memorial Park, Mesquite, Texas. A visitation will be held 6-8PM, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Chapel, Whitewright.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BETTY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -