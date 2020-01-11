|
WHITEWRIGHT-Betty Jean Simpson Garner, 89, of Whitewright, Texas, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in Sherman, Texas.
She is survived by her son, Marc Garner of Mesquite; 2 granddaughters; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Ray Simpson of Grand Prairie.
A Graveside Service will be held 11AM, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Laurel Oaks Memorial Park, Mesquite, Texas. A visitation will be held 6-8PM, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Chapel, Whitewright.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 11, 2020