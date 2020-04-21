|
BONHAM-Betty Owens, 86, loving wife, mother, and mother-in-law, proud grandmother, faithful friend, and greatest sports fan ever, died Friday, 17 April 2020. She is survived by her husband, Max who loved and cared for her in her final years; a son, Doug; and 4 grandsons who worshipped her and loved hearing her talk about her Mavs. Betty also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her son, Donald Max and her two sisters, Louise Yoast Wallace and MaryAnn Yoast Bush.
Betty, born Betty Jean Yoast on 28 April 1933, was the daughter of the late Clara Mae Crownover and Cornelious Edward Yoast of Bailey, Texas. She was the baby of the family and apparently quite spoiled. Her sisters often told stories of how they would be working in the fields while Betty stayed at the house and played with their dolls. The girls went to school at 3P and Bailey where they played basketball together and made many wonderful memories. She loved her sisters dearly and shared her deep love of family with her grandsons. She never missed any family reunion!
Betty spent almost 68 of her 86 years married to Max. He was the love of her life. They were inseparable. She always kept him straight: she helped him drive and gave him good advice! He spoiled her to no end. They were a true example of a wonderful marriage and partnership.
Her son Doug has 4 children: a son, Don (IT Technology) and 3 sons with wife Lynda: Kyle (LCpl USMC), Matt (Texas School of Osteopathic Medicine) and Kevin (Film Production).
She was so proud of her family, especially her grandchildren. She never stopped bragging about them! She always looked forward to that text or phone call and ended every one with 'Love You'. Betty, Mom, Mamaw...we will always love you.
In honor of Betty Owens, there will be a viewing on Monday, 20 April from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home in Whitewright. Due to COVID-19, social distancing guidelines will be observed. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday afternoon, 21 April, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Arledge Ridge Cemetery, Bonham, Texas for immediate family only. A memorial service will be planned at a later date at the First United Methodist Church in Tom Bean where Betty was a beloved member for 36 years and the Sunday School Superintendent.
Arrangements are with Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 21, 2020