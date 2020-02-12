|
ANNA–Betty Jo (Brown) Adams, age 90, peacefully passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter Shirley Ann (Adams) Vest and husband Delbert, son Jimmy Leroy Adams and wife Brenda, and son Timothy Paul Adams and wife Patty; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren .
Her visitation will be held at Scoggins Funeral Home on Thursday February 13, 2020 at 6PM to 8PM. The funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church of Anna on Friday February 14, 2020 at 10:00AM and burial will be at Coffman Cemetery in Anna, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 12, 2020