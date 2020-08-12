SHERMAN–Betty Jo Patteson Bledsoe passed away at home Friday, August 7, five days short of her 89th birthday.
Betty was born on August 12, 1931, in her parent's home in rural Ellis County. She was the only child of Field and Minnie Patteson and enjoyed her time growing up on a farm between Red Oak and Waxahachie and enjoyed a large family of aunts and uncles who lived in the area.
Betty graduated from Ferris High School in 1948 at age 16 and enrolled in what is now The University of North Texas. Betty graduated in three years and moved to Monahans, Texas, in 1951 to begin her teaching career at age 20. While in Monahans, Betty developed friendships with a group of young teachers who had a common zest for life, passion for their students, and genuine love for one another. Betty would remain close friends with this group for her entire life, enjoying many vacations, days at the lake, and countless bridge games together.
In 1953 Betty returned to north-central Texas and began teaching at Polytech High School in Fort Worth while continuing her education at the University of North Texas in the summers, which she ultimately completed in 1958. It was while in Fort Worth that she was introduced to the love of her life, Billy Bledsoe. Bill had recently been discharged from the Air Force and offered to quit school and take on a full-time job to help support their budding relationship. Betty quickly responded that if Bill quit school, she wouldn't marry him, so Bill continued his studies until completing his electrical engineering degree. Bill and Betty were married on December 22, 1955 and enjoyed 64 years of life together.
Betty and Bill moved to Sherman in 1968 where Bill worked at Texas Power and Light while Betty began teaching at Piner Junior High School. Betty soon transitioned to teach at Sherman High school upon the opening of the new campus in east Sherman where she taught typing, accounting, record keeping, and business law. Betty was a gifted educator who loved her students. That love was enthusiastically returned to her as Betty was a popular teacher and was respected by both her peers and students. Betty was often greeted by students around town and loved connecting with former students as many of them reached out to her years after leaving her classroom.
Betty and Bill enjoyed a wonderful life together, raising two boys, traveling in the summers, spending time with friends, and days on the lake. Betty and Bill were active members of Covenant Presbyterian Church where Betty served as an elder, volunteer, and long time member of Presbyterian Women.
Betty retired as a teacher in 1988 and enjoyed another thirty years with Bill, her children, grandchildren, and close friends. She remained cheerful and quick-witted right up to her passing despite living with rheumatoid arthritis for over 60 years of her life. Betty lived a life of love, laughter, kindness, determination, and service.
Betty is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Billy Kenneth Bledsoe; her two sons: Steve Bledsoe and his wife Marti of Bryan, Texas, Jeff Bledsoe and his wife Julie of Fort Worth, Texas; and four grandchildren: Elizabeth Bledsoe Piwonka, Stephanie Bledsoe Browning, Carter Bledsoe, and Audrey Bledsoe.
Services will be held at Waldo Funeral Home on Saturday, August 15 at 11:00 am, practicing careful social distancing and the wearing of face coverings. A private interment of cremains will be held in Eureka, Texas, on Sunday, August 16.
Given her love of children and her faith in God, those wishing to honor Betty with a memorial are asked, in lieu of flowers, to consider a donation in her honor to:
Presbyterian Children's Homes and Services
P.O. Box 140888
Austin, TX 78714-9981
